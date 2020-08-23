Hot, dry weather persists through Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is going to stay sunny and hot through most of the next week.

Today, it will be sunny across the state with highs in the low to mid-90s in central Kansas and the mid to upper 90s in the west. The wind will be in from the south, around 5-15 mph. Areas of northwest Kansas may see a bit of haze and smoke from wildfires in California and Colorado, making for a colorful sunset.

A ridge of high pressure that has been keeping the triple digit heat over the Southwest US will move into the Plains this week keeping skies clear and temperatures hot. Expect plenty of sunshine through Friday, with morning lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s and afternoon highs in the mid-90s.

Our next chance for rain will arrive Friday night. We will have more chances for showers and storms over the weekend. The other “good” news, highs will drop back into the upper 80s for next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 94.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 68.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 94.

Monday night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 68.

Tue: High: 94 Sunny.

Wed: High: 93 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 92 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 72 Mostly sunny, isolated storms overnight.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 68 Mostly sunny with evening/overnight storms.

Sun: High: 89 Low: 67 Mostly sunny with overnight storms.

