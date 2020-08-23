Advertisement

Popular haunted attraction to look different this year due to COVID-19

By Grant DeMars
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - Halloween is still a couple months away, but one haunted attraction in Maize is already gearing up to put on a spooky but safe experience this fall.

Field of Screams held auditions Saturday for actors hoping to be a part of this year's event - which may look a little different due to the pandemic.

The attraction will mandate masks, reduce their capacity by 50% and only sell tickets online.

“All the transitions are done early,” owner Kip Scott said. “So when people come, if they’re not within their allotted window of time, we’ll ask them to come back at another time.”

Even though a majority of the attraction is outdoors, visitors will have to wear a mask the entire time and actors will have to wear them indoors.

In years past, the number one rule for these actors was not to break character, but this season they're given one pass: to enforce the mask rules.

"We're giving actors permission to stop the show at that point and just say 'you have to put your mask on, we're not performing anymore, you have to leave,'" Scott said.

Field of Screams' season only lasts about a month, but Scott said this one may be the most important yet.

“The Field is the one event we really have to have to make it to 2021.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny and hot start to the work week

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
The sunshine will take over for most of the workweek as the summer heat lingers over Kansas.

News

Viral video shows incident outside KU Kappa Sigma fraternity house

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A video surfaced on social media Saturday following an incident outside a University of Kansas fraternity house.

News

Collegiate Girls Tennis Tournament sees less teams and more safety precautions

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

1 person seriously injured in N Wichita shooting

Updated: 18 hours ago

Latest News

News

Collegiate Girls Tennis Tournament sees less teams and more safety precautions

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Croft
Due to COVID-19 concerns, many teams did not travel to Collegiate's girls tennis tournament on Saturday. The tournament was split between Collegiate's campus and Kapaun Mt. Carmel's campus.

News

1 person seriously injured in N Wichita shooting

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
One person is severely injured after a shooting in the 2700 block of north Madison Saturday evening.

News

‘Touch free lunch’ raises money for historic Dunbar Theater

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Felicia Rolfe
They hope the proceeds made will get them one step closer to fixing the theater and get it back in working order.

News

‘Touch free lunch’ raises money for historic Dunbar Theater

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

BCC closing Child Development Center after positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The release said the Barton County Health Department may issue orders to staff and children in the center to quarantine until at least Sept. 5.

Forecast

Sunny and hot through the rest of the weekend

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
It is going to stay sunny and hot through the rest of the weekend and through most of the next week.