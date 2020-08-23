Popular haunted attraction to look different this year due to COVID-19

MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - Halloween is still a couple months away, but one haunted attraction in Maize is already gearing up to put on a spooky but safe experience this fall.

Field of Screams held auditions Saturday for actors hoping to be a part of this year's event - which may look a little different due to the pandemic.

The attraction will mandate masks, reduce their capacity by 50% and only sell tickets online.

“All the transitions are done early,” owner Kip Scott said. “So when people come, if they’re not within their allotted window of time, we’ll ask them to come back at another time.”

Even though a majority of the attraction is outdoors, visitors will have to wear a mask the entire time and actors will have to wear them indoors.

In years past, the number one rule for these actors was not to break character, but this season they're given one pass: to enforce the mask rules.

"We're giving actors permission to stop the show at that point and just say 'you have to put your mask on, we're not performing anymore, you have to leave,'" Scott said.

Field of Screams' season only lasts about a month, but Scott said this one may be the most important yet.

“The Field is the one event we really have to have to make it to 2021.”

