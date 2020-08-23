Advertisement

Sunny and hot start to the work week

We will have a sunny and hot start to the week.
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The sunshine will take over for most of the workweek as the summer heat lingers over Kansas.

Tonight, with a clear sky, lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow, we’ll start the workweek with a sunny sky as highs reach the mid-90s. The wind will be in from the southwest, around 5-15 mph.

It’s going to stay sunny, dry and hot through the workweek. Highs will stay in the 90s through then.

Our next chance for rain will arrive Friday night. We have more showers and storms possible, scattered on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will get cooler, dropping back into the upper 80s next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 94.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 68.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind: S 5-10. High: 94.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 68 Sunny.

Thu: High: 92 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 95 Low: 70 Mostly sunny, isolated storms overnight.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 68 Partly cloudy with scattered storms.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 68 Partly cloudy with scattered storms.

