Viral video shows incident outside KU Kappa Sigma fraternity house

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A video surfaced on social media Saturday following an incident outside a University of Kansas fraternity house.

13 NEWS is working to gather more information, but the video posted to Facebook shows a man in his car outside the Kappa Sigma fraternity house and a large group of members gathered in the driveway.

In the video the driver, Jacob Schooler, said one of the members threw a beer into his car.

Schooler said as he was trying to leave, Kappa Sigma members even blocked his car in.

The fraternity’s house mom was also seen in the video telling Schooler he shouldn’t have been there because he was not invited.

Kappa Sigma is a member of the University of Kansas Interfraternity Council.

The council temporarily banned all social activities for its members on August 21st, to ensure the health and safety of IFC members and the entire KU community.

The IFC said they will have the Director of Conduct hold any chapter accountable that violates the new policy.

13 NEWS has reached out to Kappa Sigma, the University and the IFC about the incident and are still awaiting response.

We will post updates to this story as more details become available.

