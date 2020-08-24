Affidavit provides new details in murder of Wichita AutoZone worker

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A newly released affidavit provides new details into the death of a Wichita AutoZone worker, who was shot on the job on July 26.

The shooting happened at the store at 910 S. Oliver just before 9:00 p.m.

The affidavit, which was released on August 21, states Nicholas Blue suffered a single gunshot wound to the forehead and was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting was ruled a homicide.

The document details the evidence investigators used to track down and arrest the suspect in the case, Lamonte Lucas.

Nicholas Blue, 40, was shot and killed at a Wichita AutoZone store in July of 2020.

