Affidavit provides new details in murder of Wichita AutoZone worker
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A newly released affidavit provides new details into the death of a Wichita AutoZone worker, who was shot on the job on July 26.
The shooting happened at the store at 910 S. Oliver just before 9:00 p.m.
The affidavit, which was released on August 21, states Nicholas Blue suffered a single gunshot wound to the forehead and was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting was ruled a homicide.
The document details the evidence investigators used to track down and arrest the suspect in the case, Lamonte Lucas.
You can read the affidavit here: Lamonte Lucas Affidavit.
