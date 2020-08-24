Advertisement

Butler County program seeks to check on local seniors

Phone where text alert was sent
Phone where text alert was sent(WCTV)
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County RSVP Program is now offering a phone reassurance program to community senior citizens. The purpose of the Care Check Program is to offer another layer of assistance for seniors who have a desire to remain independent in their homes.

“We know that during the COVID pandemic isolation has been a real challenge. The Care Check Program is one way volunteers are finding to help,” said Program Manager Melody Gault and Program Coordinator Keri Tucker.

Clients can receive a weekly call from a vetted RSVP volunteer who will spend a few minutes each week visiting with them. Volunteers will also have other resources available to share with the client if needed.

RSVP Care Check volunteers make regular telephone calls to clients as a way of reducing isolation, providing companionship, and to make referrals as needed. Clients must be 55 years of age or older. There are no income guidelines for this program and no fees. For more information about volunteering or to register to receive a weekly call, please contact Keri Tucker at 316.775.0500

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

K-State expands testing among efforts to contain spread of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Heilman
Kansas State University on Monday announced it is beginning to conduct voluntary surveillance testing of students who live in residence halls and on-campus apartments, as part of the university’s enhanced testing for people who are asymptomatic of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

Gov. Kelly on COVID-19 in Kansas: An ‘alarming trend in the wrong direction'

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Gov. Laura Kelly held her weekly news conference Monday afternoon calling it a “bad weekend” for Kansas and COVID-19.

National

Kansas governor responds to Wisconsin officer-involved shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Gov. Laura Kelly is speaking out about an officer involved-shooting that has left a Black man hospitalized.

Latest News

Coronavirus

More than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths reported in Kansas over weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1545 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths from Friday to Monday.

Candidates

O’Donnell opponent to remain on ballot in Sedgwick Co. commission race

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
A Sedgwick County Commission candidate will stay on the ballot. Sarah Lopez is challenging current Commissioner Michael O’Donnell for his seat representing District 2.

News

Affidavit provides new details in murder of Wichita AutoZone worker

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By John Boyd
An affidavit provides new details in the death of Nicholas Blue

News

Crews search Kansas River for missing 11-year-old girl

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The girl is presumed to have drowned

KWCH

Broadband internet remains concern for rural Kansas schools

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
The Dodge City school district purchased 1,000 wifi hotspots to provide students with internet access at home.

Back To School

KU fraternity at center of viral video storm issues comment

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Kappa Sigma fraternity at the University of Kansas has issued a statement regarding a weekend incident in which a Facebook video went viral.