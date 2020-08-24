Butler County program seeks to check on local seniors

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County RSVP Program is now offering a phone reassurance program to community senior citizens. The purpose of the Care Check Program is to offer another layer of assistance for seniors who have a desire to remain independent in their homes.

“We know that during the COVID pandemic isolation has been a real challenge. The Care Check Program is one way volunteers are finding to help,” said Program Manager Melody Gault and Program Coordinator Keri Tucker.

Clients can receive a weekly call from a vetted RSVP volunteer who will spend a few minutes each week visiting with them. Volunteers will also have other resources available to share with the client if needed.

RSVP Care Check volunteers make regular telephone calls to clients as a way of reducing isolation, providing companionship, and to make referrals as needed. Clients must be 55 years of age or older. There are no income guidelines for this program and no fees. For more information about volunteering or to register to receive a weekly call, please contact Keri Tucker at 316.775.0500

