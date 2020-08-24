Community center meeting a need and filling kids’ backpacks with supplies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - What has traditionally been one of the most wonderful times of the year for parents; this year is one of added stresses.

ICT Launchpad Community Center is trying to relieve some of that burden for parents at their fifth annual Back to School Block Party - COVID-19 edition.

They handed out more than 1,000 bags full of school supplies, hand sanitizer and face masks to help the kids start the year on the right foot.

“This year, we kind of had to get creative cause of everything that’s going on, but we still wanted to make sure that the kids who are going back to school are going back equipped and prepared to learn and help ease the burden on some of the families. A lot of them are going through a hard time, so we wanted to do our part to help them out,” said Bryce Graham, the organizer of the Block Party and ICT Launchpad President.

Round the corner of Vesta Drive and down several blocks on E. 13th Street N., a line of cars that speaks for itself.

Graham said, “A lot of people need help, that’s how I take it. We’re just glad that we can step up and do our part. We didn’t get to do as much as we would like to, but we took what we had and did what we could.”

Karrie Baldridge is in her car, near the front of the line Sunday afternoon, with her daughter Alexis who will start the first-grade next month and one-year-old son.

“I’m holding down a job with two kids, so they’re just kind of helping me out, which I appreciate,” Baldridge said. “For my family, we’re very grateful and blessed.”

It’s as Alexis is ready to head back to school.

Baldridge’s daughter Alexis Peterson said, “Seeing my friends.”

And she is also glad to be getting away from her little brother.

“I’m excited for not hearing my brother crying, and I’ll be at school, not listening cause he like to cry a lot,” said Peterson.

Making sure the six-year-old had what she needed to start the first grade, that was a concern for Baldridge.

“I didn’t know what I was going to do because I have so many bills to pay already, but just getting school supplies, I was kind of hectic about it,” Baldridge said.

So in the line of cars, Baldridge is getting a hand checking off some of the items on the back to school list.

Peterson said, “Excited for getting ready for school.”

“I’m ready for her to go back, yeah it’s going to be scarier and you don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Baldridge.

This would usually be a festive day for ICT Launchpad with vendors and activities for the kids. This year, they scaled back the event because of COVID-19.

But it’s that virus, the organizers of the Block Party said also makes this school supply distribution event all the more needed.

“It makes us feel awesome that we can be a part of helping them ease the burden on their parents and kind of helping them get back into the flow of things. They’ve got enough on their plate dealing with all these things that are going on. Adults can feel stressed out and overwhelmed, so just imagine how a child feels being in a situation where you don’t know if you can play with your friends or hug them, shake their hand, and don’t really know what you can and can’t do,” said Graham.

“We’re also supplying masks, hand sanitizer and some of the items that were on the list. The earphones and things like that,” said Block Party organizer and ICT Launchpad Board Member NaQuela Pack.

Launchpad is also hoping this isn’t the last time they see some of these kids. Part of the goal is to use the Block Party as a launching pad to get them involved with the resources and services at the community center.

“This year we utilized a registration link so we can really hone in on the families and the youth that are requesting a needing this service, so then we can provide more of a wrap-around service and really get to know them and identify what their direct need is and help this that way,” said Pack.

“Opportunity to meet a need for a kid and hopefully get them exposed to who we are as an organization, and hopefully, we can continue a mentorship relationship with a lot of these kids that came through today. That’s really the goal; we want to teach the kids how to fish. Right now, we’re giving fish away, but we want them to come back to teach them how to fish themselves,” said Graham.

The supplies given out Sunday were through donations from community members and partners.

Launchpad said they provide summer camps and after-school programs. They are looking for volunteers and donations to continue supporting those programs.

For more information email: bryceagraham@gmail.com

