Community members protest USD 259′s decision to cancel fall sports

By Ellen Terhune
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hundreds of parents and students from the Wichita School District, and surrounding districts, gathered at Northwest High School Sunday night to protest the school board’s decision to cancel fall sports and activities for nine weeks.

"My message to the school board is to give them a chance, let them play," said Northwest parent Kathy Fisher. "Athletes have been out there, they have been training, they have been following all the guidelines."

Parents, students and coaches from surrounding districts that have not canceled fall sports and activities, like Maize, Andover, Goddard, Valley Center and Derby were also in attendance showing their support. 

"Coaches and the administrations have done everything they have been asked to," said Maize parent Kim Hadley. "You can't take this away from them now." 

The Wichita School Board has a meeting Monday, families say they plan to protest again at North High School. 

On Monday night, the Wichita Public School Board plans to discuss the district's budget, virtual learning technology and a new COVID Advisory Board.

ICT Launchpad handed out more than 1,000 bags full of school supplies, hand sanitizer and face masks to help the kids start the year on the right foot.

A woman has died after drowning at El Dorado State Park Sunday evening.

The sunshine will take over for most of the workweek as the summer heat lingers over Kansas.

The attraction will mandate masks, reduce their capacity by 50% and only sell tickets online.

A video surfaced on social media Saturday following an incident outside a University of Kansas fraternity house.

