Community members protest USD 259′s decision to cancel fall sports

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hundreds of parents and students from the Wichita School District, and surrounding districts, gathered at Northwest High School Sunday night to protest the school board’s decision to cancel fall sports and activities for nine weeks.

"My message to the school board is to give them a chance, let them play," said Northwest parent Kathy Fisher. "Athletes have been out there, they have been training, they have been following all the guidelines."

Parents, students and coaches from surrounding districts that have not canceled fall sports and activities, like Maize, Andover, Goddard, Valley Center and Derby were also in attendance showing their support.

"Coaches and the administrations have done everything they have been asked to," said Maize parent Kim Hadley. "You can't take this away from them now."

The Wichita School Board has a meeting Monday, families say they plan to protest again at North High School.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.