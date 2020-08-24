Advertisement

Crews search Kansas River for missing 11-year-old girl

(KGNS)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Emergency crews from Kansas City, Kansas, continue to search the Kansas River for an 11-year-old girl who went missing in the river this weekend and is presumed to have drowned.

The Kansas City Star reports that several boats and at least 10 firefighters searched the river Sunday, a day after witnesses say the girl was pulled under the water while trying to retrieve a beach ball.

Officials say a family had been playing with the ball near a sand bar when the incident happened. Officials say an adult and two other minors tried to save the girl, but ended up having to be rescued.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Kansas City Star.)

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KWCH

Broadband internet remains concern for rural Kansas schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
The Dodge City school district purchased 1,000 wifi hotspots to provide students with internet access at home.

News

Community center meeting a need and filling kids’ backpacks with supplies

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Community members protest USD 259′s decision to cancel fall sports

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ellen Terhune
Hundreds of parents and students from the Wichita School District, and surrounding districts, gathered at Northwest High School Sunday night to protest the school board's decision to cancel fall sports and activities for nine weeks.

News

Community members protest USD 259's decision to cancel fall sports

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

News

USD 259 school board to further discuss schooling options on Monday

Updated: 13 hours ago
On Monday night, the Wichita Public School Board plans to discuss the district’s budget, virtual learning technology and a new COVID Advisory Board.

News

USD 259 school board to further discuss schooling options on Monday

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Community center meeting a need and filling kids’ backpacks with supplies

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
ICT Launchpad handed out more than 1,000 bags full of school supplies, hand sanitizer and face masks to help the kids start the year on the right foot.

News

Woman drowns at El Dorado State Park Sunday evening

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
A woman has died after drowning at El Dorado State Park Sunday evening.

Forecast

Sunny and hot start to the work week

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
The sunshine will take over for most of the workweek as the summer heat lingers over Kansas.

News

Popular haunted attraction to look different this year due to COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Grant DeMars
The attraction will mandate masks, reduce their capacity by 50% and only sell tickets online.