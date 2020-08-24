Advertisement

Hot, but not humid to start the week

Weather Forecast - August 24, 2020
Weather Forecast - August 24, 2020(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the work week will pick-up where the weekend left off. Expect sunshine today along with high temperatures in the middle 90s. However, humidity will be on the low side so the feels like temperature will be close to/lower than the actual temperature. 

Not much change is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will remain cloud-free, humidity will be tolerable, and high temperatures will top-out in the middle 90s. 

As the remnants of both Marco and Laura head our way on Thursday and Friday, expect a noticeable spike in humidity. However, the actual rainfall should stay to our east. 

As the tropical weather slides off to the east, the weather pattern promises to make some moves. A storm system this weekend will bring an increased risk of showers and storms to the state. After that, a strong cold front could bring MUCH cooler conditions to Kansas next week. 

WICHITA AREA FORECAST: 

Today: Sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 96. 

Tonight: Clear. SE/S 5-10. Low: 69. 

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 10-15. High: 95. 

Tomorrow Night: Clear. SE/S 5-15. Low: 68. 

Wed: High: 96. Low: 71. Sunny. 

Thu: High: 95. Low: 72. Sunny; more humid. 

Fri: High: 98. Low: 73. Mostly sunny; hot and humid. 

Sat: High: 92. Low: 70. Morning storms; then partly cloudy. 

Sun: High: 88. Low: 70. Storms early, then some clearing. 



