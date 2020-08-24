Advertisement

O’Donnell opponent to remain on ballot in Sedgwick Co. commission race

Sarah Lopez's name will remain on the ballot in the race to represent District 2 on the Sedgwick County commission.
Sarah Lopez's name will remain on the ballot in the race to represent District 2 on the Sedgwick County commission.(KWCH)
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County Commission candidate will stay on the ballot. Sarah Lopez is challenging current Commissioner Michael O’Donnell for his seat representing District 2.

A GOP committeeperson objected to her candidacy claiming she did not live in the district.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett found that objection was based on old information.

Investigators determined the home she has lived in since February is in the district she’s running to represent.

K.S.A 25-308 Candidacy Challenge - 8/24/2020

Sedgwick County Commission Race - District 2

Posted by Sedgwick County Government on Monday, August 24, 2020

