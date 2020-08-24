O’Donnell opponent to remain on ballot in Sedgwick Co. commission race

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County Commission candidate will stay on the ballot. Sarah Lopez is challenging current Commissioner Michael O’Donnell for his seat representing District 2.

A GOP committeeperson objected to her candidacy claiming she did not live in the district.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett found that objection was based on old information.

Investigators determined the home she has lived in since February is in the district she’s running to represent.

