Sunshine & heat rolls on midweek

Breezy in the afternoon - no sign of rain
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that it will be another hot day on Tuesday while we wait for the pattern to change. Temperatures will once again be above normal and there’s no chance of any rain for the area right now.

Skies will be clear early Tuesday with lows in the 60s. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with sunny skies and south winds up around 10-20 mph.

There will be more heat and dry weather midweek as Hurricane Laura crashes into the Gulf coast. The track of the leftover storm brings it north into Arkansas by Thursday, but the track is going to stay too far southeast to bring Kansas any rain.

Next storm chances arrive Friday night and into the weekend, although it looks like a scattered storm chance at best right now.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. S 5-15. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Sunny. S 10-20; gusty. High: 96.

Tomorrow night: Clear. S 5-15. Low: 71.

Wed: High: 95 Sunny.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 73 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 97 Low: 72 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 92 Low: 73 AM storm chance, then partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 91 Low: 70 Partly cloudy; evening-night storm chance.

Mon: High: 92 Low: 73 Becoming partly cloudy; evening storms. Breezy.

