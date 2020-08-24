Advertisement

USD 259 school board to further discuss schooling options on Monday

Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Wichita Public Schools is set to start classes remotely in a few weeks after the school board made the decision last Thursday. Still many parents have questions about available technology and if fall activities could be reinstated.

A USD 259 board member said they hope to have more answers following Monday’s meeting.

On Monday night, the Wichita Public School Board plans to discuss the district’s budget, virtual learning technology and a new COVID Advisory Board.

USD 259 board member Mike Rodee said, “It will be staffed with medical professionals, board members, other public parents I’m sure will be on there. I don’t know who all is on there yet. But that board can make recommendations based on trends and other types of things.”

Rodee said the COVID Advisory Board could change the back-to-school structure, if it sees fit; which could potentially bring back fall activities.

“The advisory board could come back and overrule it and say we need to go full school or full remote would be the options for where we’re at,” said Rodee. “If we go full face to face school, then it would bring back activities.”

Wichita Public Schools is one of the only districts in the state not to offer a hybrid learning plan. Rodee said that won't change because of transportation issues.

The board will also be updated on the $24 million worth of technology the district spent for the virtual schooling option for middle and high school students.

“I don’t know if they’re here or not but we purchased enough computers so that every child has a way to communicate with the district,” said Rodee.

The cost of PPE and cleaning supplies will also be reviewed Monday but Rodee said the district’s budget is strong enough to withstand those extra expenses this year.

