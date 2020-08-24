Where’s Shane? Wichita Ice Center

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we’re out at the Wichita Ice Center! Our community is in the running to win the title of Kraft Hockeyville at the end of the month, but the Wichita Ice Center needs your help to beat out the other 3 finalists!

This morning we’ll tell you about the big competition and how we all can help! You can find more information about voting at Kraft Hockeyville’s Website.

