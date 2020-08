EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman was life-flighted to an area hospital after nearly drowning at El Dorado State Park Sunday evening.

Crews got a call around 7:20 p.m. and found a woman at Walnut River Swim Beach with respiratory injuries after nearly drowning.

Eyewitness News has a crew on way to the scene.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.