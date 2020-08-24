Zoom reports partial outage of video meetings and webinars
‘We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.’
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Video conferencing provider Zoom reported partial outages across its system Monday.
The company’s service status page reported a problem with customers trying to access Zoom Meetings and Zoom Video Webinars.
“We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them,” Zoom told a customer who reported a problem on Twitter. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.”
Zoom has become a popular mode of communication during the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.