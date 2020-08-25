Amtrak’s Southwest Chief to reduce service through Kansas

NEWTON, Kan. (AP) - Amtrak passengers in Kansas will see reduced service starting in October as part of the rail service’s nationwide cutback in routes in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Amtrak plans to cut service on nearly all of its long-distance trains to three times a week.

Beginning Oct. 12, the Southwest Chief will leave Chicago on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. The train will leave Los Angeles on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The train serves travelers in Lawrence, Topeka, Newton, Hutchinson, Dodge City and Garden City in Kansas.

The company said its nationwide changes are due to a dramatic drop in passenger use during the pandemic.

