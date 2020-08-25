Another sunny, hot day on the way for Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for another sunny and hot, but not humid day. Afternoon temperatures in the middle 90s will also feel like the middle 90s as the humidity stays in check and the wind blows from the south at 5-15 mph.

Wednesday will be a carbon copy of today before some changes sneak into the region on Thursday. As the remnants of Laura head our way later this week, expect a noticeable spike in humidity. However, the actual rainfall should stay to our east.

As the tropical weather slides off to the east this weekend, the weather pattern promises to make some moves. A storm system will bring an increased risk of showers and storms to the state this weekend. After that, a strong cold front could bring MUCH cooler conditions to Kansas next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 96.

Tonight: Clear. SE/S 5-10. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 97.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. SE/S 5-15. Low: 71.

Thu: High: 96. Low: 72. Sunny; more humid.

Fri: High: 98. Low: 73. Sunny; hot and humid.

Sat: High: 90. Low: 70. Morning storms; then partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 91. Low: 73. Partly cloudy; chance of late-day storms.

Mon: High: 88. Low: 60. Morning storms; clearing and breezy.

