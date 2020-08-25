Advertisement

Augusta Community Caring Center gets a $1,200 Helping Hand

By Ty Hawkins
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Augusta Community Caring Center works to makes sure people in need have a place to turn.

They help pay utility bills, gather food and even give people clothes, for free. Recently they've gone through some unfortunate circumstances - in addition to dealing with the pandemic - so we decided to give them a helping hand.

"People are glad for the help," said ACCC Co-Director John Pilcher. "They are just glad for the help."

At the center, you'll find household items, basic necessities and racks of clothes available at no cost.

Like other non-profits, it has a donation collection bin. It's unlocked so people can drop off new and gently used clothes along with household items when the center is not open.

"We don't buy clothes," Pilcher said. "We receive all these clothes and some of them are pretty nice."

The ACCC also takes food donations and even helps people cover utility bills.

But in the last few months, organizers have noticed a disheartening trend of people stealing from the donation drop box.

They've reported the incidents to police, but don't want to press charges. They just ask people to show respect and work with them in achieving something good.

DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers and Eyewitness News gave them a helping hand of $1,200.

The organization says that’s enough to buy sixty boxes of food for people.

