COVID-19 identified at Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) announced Tuesday that one resident at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex (KJCC) has tested positive for COVID-19.

The resident is a male over the age of 15 and was a new admission to the KJCC. He was moved to a negative air-flow room in the KJCC infirmary upon testing positive. The remainder of the living unit will quarantine in one-person rooms. Additional testing will take place and staff and other residents will be monitored for symptoms.

“With this recent admission, we are seeing that our screening protocols are working,” KDOC Jeff Zmuda said. “We were able to keep this individual isolated from others in hopes that no others will become infected with the virus.”

The Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex is Kansas’ only juvenile prison that currently houses 144. A mandatory mask protocol was implemented on July 1 for both staff and residents.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.