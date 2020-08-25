Advertisement

COVID-19 identified at Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex

COVID-19 Cases
COVID-19 Cases(MGN Image)
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) announced Tuesday that one resident at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex (KJCC) has tested positive for COVID-19.

The resident is a male over the age of 15 and was a new admission to the KJCC. He was moved to a negative air-flow room in the KJCC infirmary upon testing positive. The remainder of the living unit will quarantine in one-person rooms. Additional testing will take place and staff and other residents will be monitored for symptoms.

“With this recent admission, we are seeing that our screening protocols are working,” KDOC Jeff Zmuda said. “We were able to keep this individual isolated from others in hopes that no others will become infected with the virus.”

The Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex is Kansas’ only juvenile prison that currently houses 144. A mandatory mask protocol was implemented on July 1 for both staff and residents.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New virus cases decline in the US and experts credit masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of Americans newly diagnosed with the coronavirus is falling — a development experts credit at least partly to increased wearing of masks — even as the outbreak continues to claim nearly 1,000 lives in the U.S. each day.

Coronavirus

FDA chief apologizes for overstating plasma effect on virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Responding to an outcry from medical experts, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn on Tuesday apologized for overstating the life-saving benefits of treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma.

Coronavirus

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Public health departments in at least six states are trying to measure how much and how quickly the coronavirus spread at the rally before people traveled home to over half of the counties in the United States.

Coronavirus

Jamaican official says Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jamaica’s Minister of Health says legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Jamaican official says Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jamaica’s Minister of Health says legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus

U. of Alabama students, businesses react to bars shutting down in Tuscaloosa

Updated: 4 hours ago
Earlier in the day, UA and city officials said the fall is in “serious jeopardy” if things do not improve.

Coronavirus

Bars closed for 2 weeks in Tuscaloosa

Updated: 4 hours ago
|

Coronavirus

Fewer Kansans seeking routine medical care amid pandemic

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Carolina Loera
According to a U.S. Census Bureau survey, around 40% of Americans are delaying needed medical care due to anxiety about COVID-19. Kansas ranked 23rd on the list, with 39.5% of Kansans expressing discomfort with seeking care.

Coronavirus

It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention.

Coronavirus

COVID: US death toll surpasses 177,000

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
More than 177,000 total coronavirus deaths in US, more than 250 just on Monday.