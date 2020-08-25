Advertisement

Crews pull body of 11-year-old girl from Kansas River

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Crews have pulled the body of an 11-year-old girl from the Kansas River, where she went missing over the weekend, police in Kansas City, Kansas, said.

The body of Rebecca Van Sui Par was found Monday evening after a boater spotted a body along the river’s shoreline, police said in a news release.

Authorities have said the girl was pulled under the water while trying to retrieve a beach ball a family had been batting around on a sand bar. Officials say an adult and two other minors tried to save the girl, but ended up having to be rescued.

