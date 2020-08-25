Advertisement

Derby Schools approve “gating criteria” for COVID-19 procedures

The Derby school board released draft of plan for start of 2020-21 school year.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Derby Board of Education approves gating criteria for the upcoming school year.

You can see the criteria for the different levels here: Derby Public School Gating Criteria

The board also set up a committee to evaluate health conditions and modes of learning throughout the school year.

The committee will make its first decision regarding the start of school on Wednesday, August 26.

Families will have the option of in-person or remote learning based on the gating criteria considerations.

The gating criteria will look at a variety of COVID-19 factors including the percentage of positive cases in Sedgwick County.

The board also says athletics and activities can continue as long as schools stay out of the Red Zone.

