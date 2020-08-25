Derby Schools approve “gating criteria” for COVID-19 procedures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Derby Board of Education approves gating criteria for the upcoming school year.

You can see the criteria for the different levels here: Derby Public School Gating Criteria

The board also set up a committee to evaluate health conditions and modes of learning throughout the school year.

The committee will make its first decision regarding the start of school on Wednesday, August 26.

Families will have the option of in-person or remote learning based on the gating criteria considerations.

The gating criteria will look at a variety of COVID-19 factors including the percentage of positive cases in Sedgwick County.

The board also says athletics and activities can continue as long as schools stay out of the Red Zone.

