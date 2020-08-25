Advertisement

Fall sports cancellation for Wichita Public Schools impacts more than athletes

Piano in Wichita classroom
By Ruby Munguia
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The cancellation of the fall activities for Wichita Public Schools impacts more than just athletes. Also affected are students involved in performing arts activities that include band, choir and theater.

People involved with the performing arts say missing out on concerts and other school-related activities also come with risks of lost scholarship opportunities. There is also a concern about participation rates with some of these activities.

Senseney Music President Lori Supinie said students look forward to performing in concerts, which is why, she said, there could be the decreased participation. Eyewitness News on Monday also spoke with a drama teacher at Northeast Magnet High School who said although the school board made the difficult decision to cancel fall activities, music and drama teachers are preparing to continue lessons virtually.

“I can tell you that our curriculum coaches and our staff, we’ve been working on lesson plans and materials to get them as interactive as we can through virtual learning,” Northeast Magnet High School Drama Teacher Phillip Creasser-Taylor said.

He said some scholarship opportunities will still be available with some colleges allowing virtual auditions.

Supinie said there is also “good news” with band, choir and orchestra still being able to meet virtually for lessons and practices.

“It’s gonna look different than it has been and I know teachers are working on making things happen,” she said.

