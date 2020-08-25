Advertisement

Fewer Kansans seeking routine medical care amid pandemic

Woman battling cancer encourages others to visit the doctor for routine checkups.
Woman battling cancer encourages others to visit the doctor for routine checkups.
By Carolina Loera
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

El Dorado, Kan. (KWCH) - According to a U.S. Census Bureau survey, around 40% of Americans are delaying needed medical care due to anxiety about COVID-19. Kansas ranked 23rd on the list, with 39.5% of Kansans expressing discomfort with seeking care.

Taryn O’Brien-Ogg, an El Dorado woman who is battling cancer for the second time is encouraging people to not miss routine checkups.

“I had beat cancer the first time in the summer of 2016,” said O’Brien-Ogg. “I went through a mastectomy, didn’t have chemoradiation. Then I came back December of last year.”

She said if it hadn’t been for her regular checkups, things could have been much worse.

“If I didn’t find it and go through treatment I could get a much worse cancer in a more vital organ later.” said O’Brien-Ogg.

Doctors at Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital in El Dorado said since the pandemic started, they have seen a decrease in routine checkups, including cancer screenings

“When the country shut down, obviously nobody was going in for a screening,” said Dr. Barbara Louder. " The majority of elective surgeries which include breast cancer we’re being put off.”

Louder said this is not creating a backlog for hospitals around the country.

“It’s not fun when you get diagnosed with stage one breast cancer and you have to wait and wait for surgery because there was a backlog of cases.” Dr. Louder said.

The hospital’s general surgeon, Paul McKesey said he hopes people don’t ignore these preventive checkups.

“I know it’s scary to go into a place where there’s COVID,” said McKesey. “But here at SBA we test everybody before they come in.”

McKesey said his mother recently got diagnosed with uterine cancer and got treated in time.

“If she would’ve waited a few more months, it would be a different story we’re talking about here.” said McKesey.

The doctors also said the hospital is taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the virus such as limiting visitors, wearing masks at all times, extra sanitizing and cleaning.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention.

Coronavirus

COVID: US death toll surpasses 177,000

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
More than 177,000 total coronavirus deaths in US, more than 250 just on Monday.

National Politics

Thousands of facilities allowed to bypass environmental rules in pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The result: approval for less environmental monitoring at some Texas refineries and at an army depot dismantling warheads armed with nerve gas in Kentucky, manure piling up and the mass disposal of livestock carcasses at farms in Iowa and Minnesota, and other risks to communities.

Coronavirus

K-State expands testing among efforts to contain spread of COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
Kansas State University on Monday announced it is beginning to conduct voluntary surveillance testing of students who live in residence halls and on-campus apartments, as part of the university’s enhanced testing for people who are asymptomatic of COVID-19.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 9 hours ago
In the last several weeks, there has been a 90% increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among children in the U.S.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

Coronavirus

More than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths reported in Kansas over weekend

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1545 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths from Friday to Monday.

Coronavirus

Scientists say Hong Kong man got coronavirus a second time

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

National Politics

Postmaster general: I won't put machines back

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
USPS Postmaster Louis DeJoy responds to Rep. Stephen Lynch about whether he will put the high-speed sorting machines back.

Coronavirus

WHO: Children aged 6-to-11 should wear masks at times, too

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization says children aged 6 to 11 should wear masks in some cases to help fight the spread of coronavirus.