Former Wichitan produces movie spreading mental-health awareness

By Felicia Rolfe
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A former Wichitan uses the big screen to spread awareness about the importance of being mentally healthy. Kameron Mack is the producer of “Kings America Made,” a film he hopes will start the conversation about mental health for everyone.

“Kings America Made,” tells the story of a young boy dealing with mental health and his sexuality. His story is told through real-life testimonies of men who dealt with similar issues.

“I really want people to understand that this is bigger than even us and the things we’re talking about. This is about normalizing really difficult conversations,” Mack said.

Mack hopes the movie he produced will help break the stigma surrounding mental health, no matter what you’re going through.

“This is something that is really real,” Mack said. “I grew up here in Wichita and I wanted to be the most perfect black boy that Wichita has ever seen, and the pursuit of perfection caused me a lot of pain.”

Today, Mack is a successful director for Westbrook Media in Los Angeles. He said he wished there would’ve been a film like “Kings America Made” when he was growing up in Wichita, black and gay.

“I, myself know that growing up here in Kansas, it was really difficult to find anything where I really could learn about myself, so I decided to create what I felt like I needed, so I put it into this film,” he said.

But Mack said it may take more than just a movie to get you through if you’re struggling with your mental health. He said it’s important to seek help if you need it.

Go to therapy, speak with a psychologist, do whatever you have to do in order to overcome the battles you are going through because I know that late nights, those thoughts can really, really get dark, and that’s when you need to understand that you have to get professional help,” he said.

You can watch part of “Kings America Made” here.

