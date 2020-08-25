Advertisement

Jamaican official says Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID

Jamaica's Usain Bolt wins the men's 100-meter final during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Jamaica's Usain Bolt wins the men's 100-meter final during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) - Jamaica’s Minister of Health says legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Minister Christopher Tufton says Bolt is aware of the results and his recent contacts are being traced. Bolt said he’s trying to be responsible and will stay indoors and self-quarantine. He said he has no symptoms.

The world record holder in the 100 and 200 meters retired in 2017.

