Jamaican official says Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) - Jamaica’s Minister of Health says legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Minister Christopher Tufton says Bolt is aware of the results and his recent contacts are being traced. Bolt said he’s trying to be responsible and will stay indoors and self-quarantine. He said he has no symptoms.

The world record holder in the 100 and 200 meters retired in 2017.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.