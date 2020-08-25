Kansas candidate who admitted to revenge porn back in race

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old Kansas House candidate who admitted to engaging in revenge porn and harassing girls online has reversed his decision to abandon a campaign that has seen him disavowed by many fellow Democrats.

Aaron Coleman, of Kansas City, Kansas, said in a tweeted statement Tuesday that many of the people who voted for him in the Democratic primary over veteran state Rep. Stan Frownfelter urged him not to drop out. Coleman prevailed by 14 votes, with the final, unofficial tally standing at 823-809.

Frownfelter planned a write-in campaign for the November general election.

In a Facebook post in June, Coleman said allegations that he engaged in online bullying, blackmail and revenge porn were true. He said his past behavior targeting several middle-school girls was that of “a sick and troubled” 14-year-old.

Some Democrats also disavowed Coleman because of incendiary social media posts. They included one saying he would “laugh and giggle” if a former GOP state lawmaker died of COVID-19.

Coleman said Sunday he would drop out to focus on caring for his family. He said Tuesday that his father is “quite ill.”

But he said voters told him “we all make mistakes” in urging him to keep running.

Aaron for Kansas House 37 - Onwards to November I am choosing to run for office because I cannot stand by and let more young boys be left to the same circumstances as me. I grew up with a father who was disabled after his service in the Air force, in a country that left him behind. And a mother, who despite the fact that she earned an education and became a teacher, struggled our whole lives to provide food for our family. So I can never justify what I did to those women, and I do apologize to them from a place of remorse and shame, but words are no longer an acceptable response today. We need to provide safety to women in this society, which we do not currently do. I believe that we have a moral obligation to provide a life of dignity to our citizens, and, I think, that with more self-respect, I would have been a better person to those women in middle school. My whole platform revolves around this core principle. I support Medicare for All, a move to sustainable energy, free and fully funded Public Education, rational gun policy, legalization of cannabis, and full human rights for every person in this country regardless of race, religion, sexual identity, gender, and legal status. We NEED to focus on the fact that there is hopelessness amongst our young citizens, especially us men. And this is not a justification for my actions but the reason I must do everything in my power to lead by example. I have the opportunity to stop others from meeting my fate and I will not sit by and let the shame and remorse I feel, stop me from ACTUALLY making a difference. I will change the material conditions of the people in my district’s lives, my opponent will not Please rush over any amount so we can introduce the progressive change Kansas must have inorder to survive. https://secure.actblue.com/donate/aaron-coleman-for-kansas-1 Thank you for your contribution! Posted by Aaron Coleman for Kansas on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

