KSHSAA moves to bring alternative fall high school sports schedule to vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The executive board of the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) at a meeting Monday approved a measure toward putting an alternative plan in place for any Kansas high school that has to cancel fall sports because of COVID-19. The 78-member board of directors specifically approved a motion that leaves the question of an alternative high school sports schedule up to its 78-member board of directors. The board of directors is expected to make a final decision regarding an alternative plan at a meeting set for 3 p.m. Friday.

For schools that may have a sport canceled from the traditional fall sports season, an alternative plan could allow impacted teams to compete in spring. The executive board touched on issues regarding the potential impact on other seasons but expects to have clarity with an expected vote Friday.

The KSHSAA executive board on Monday did indicate that any decision would not impact the winter sports season.

If a sport is canceled for the fall, club sports would be permitted until the alternative fall season begins. This would primarily apply to volleyball players and boys’ soccer players. The proposed plan could allow them to play in tournaments not affiliated with school competition during the canceled season and still be eligible to compete for their school when the alternative season happens.

For now, questions remain as to exactly what a potential final vote from KSHSAA means for schools in the Wichita school district where the school board last week voted to start school remote for middle-and-high school students for the first nine weeks and to cancel fall sports.

You can see the proposed alternative sports plan for the 2020-2021 school year hear: Plan for alternative fall sports schedule.

