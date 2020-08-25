Advertisement

KSHSAA moves to bring alternative fall high school sports schedule to vote

Northwest's Zac Daher is expected to be one of the state's top linemen in 2020
Northwest's Zac Daher is expected to be one of the state's top linemen in 2020(©Kelly Ross | Kelly Ross)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The executive board of the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) at a meeting Monday approved a measure toward putting an alternative plan in place for any Kansas high school that has to cancel fall sports because of COVID-19. The 78-member board of directors specifically approved a motion that leaves the question of an alternative high school sports schedule up to its 78-member board of directors. The board of directors is expected to make a final decision regarding an alternative plan at a meeting set for 3 p.m. Friday.

For schools that may have a sport canceled from the traditional fall sports season, an alternative plan could allow impacted teams to compete in spring. The executive board touched on issues regarding the potential impact on other seasons but expects to have clarity with an expected vote Friday.

The KSHSAA executive board on Monday did indicate that any decision would not impact the winter sports season.

If a sport is canceled for the fall, club sports would be permitted until the alternative fall season begins. This would primarily apply to volleyball players and boys’ soccer players. The proposed plan could allow them to play in tournaments not affiliated with school competition during the canceled season and still be eligible to compete for their school when the alternative season happens.

For now, questions remain as to exactly what a potential final vote from KSHSAA means for schools in the Wichita school district where the school board last week voted to start school remote for middle-and-high school students for the first nine weeks and to cancel fall sports.

You can see the proposed alternative sports plan for the 2020-2021 school year hear: Plan for alternative fall sports schedule.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Question of transfer rule follows cancellation of fall sports for Wichita Public Schools

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT
With fall sports seasons likely canceled for Wichita Public Schools, many athletes are left without anticipated opportunities to showcase improvements or to make impressions on college recruiters in game settings.

Sports

Bishop Carroll, Kapaun Mt. Carmel to play fall sports

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT
|
By Matt Henderson
Wichita's two catholic schools will proceed with fall athletic competitions

News

Students, teams call for Wichita school board to reverse decision on high school sports

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT
|
By Caroline Elliott and Ellen Terhune
The decision also means no in-person athletics or activities for the next nine weeks.

Sports

Chiefs to prohibit Native American imagery at Arrowhead

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The team said in a statement Thursday that the changes came after conversations with national organizations that work closely on issues that affect Native Americans.

Latest News

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:27 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Kansas City Chiefs

KWCH to air 3 classic Chiefs games

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
KWCH will air three classic Kansas City Chiefs games to get ready for the NFL season.

Sports

Wichita football community mourns loss of ‘Coach Mo’

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT
|
By Ellen Terhune
The football community in Wichita is morning the loss of local legend Maurice Moore, or "Coach Mo," as his players and colleagues called him.

Sports

Wichita schools will have City League-only schedule for fall sports

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT
|
By Braxton Jones
The Athletic Director for USD 259 confirmed Tuesday that fall sports will be a league-only schedule for teams in the Greater Wichita Athletic League (City League).

Royals

Reds-Royals postponed due to COVID-19; doubleheader on deck

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT
|
The game will be played as part of a doubleheader Wednesday so that the Reds can do additional testing after a player tested positive for COVID-19

Sports

Wichita Ice Center in top 4 of nationwide contest

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT
|
By Lily Wu
The indoor skating rink and venue for competitive and recreation hockey is one of four finalists in the Kraft Hockeyville contest.