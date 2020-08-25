Late week storm chance on the horizon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that more heat and soon, more humidity will continue for Kansas through the end of the week. Afternoon temperatures will stay above normal as leftover Laura moisture passes to the east of Kansas.

Skies will be clear early Wednesday with temperatures in the 60s. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with plenty of sunshine for the Plains. Winds will continue from the south and could be a bit gusty for the afternoon.

Look for a few more clouds on Thursday with highs still getting into the 90s.

The next cold front drops into Kansas Friday night with chances for scattered storms and temperatures will cool down by Saturday and Sunday. Even more rain may be on the way late Sunday night.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. S/SE 5-15. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny. S 10-20. High: 95.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. S 5-15. Low: 73

Thu: High: 94 Sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 72 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 89 Low: 72 Morning rain/storms, then partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 91 Low: 67 Partly cloudy; nighttime storms. Breezy.

Mon: High: 83 Low: 70 Morning storms, then mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 66 Mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.