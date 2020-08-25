Advertisement

Late week storm chance on the horizon

More heat & humidity leading up to the rain
Chance for rain increase at the end of the week
Chance for rain increase at the end of the week(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that more heat and soon, more humidity will continue for Kansas through the end of the week. Afternoon temperatures will stay above normal as leftover Laura moisture passes to the east of Kansas.

Skies will be clear early Wednesday with temperatures in the 60s. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with plenty of sunshine for the Plains. Winds will continue from the south and could be a bit gusty for the afternoon.

Look for a few more clouds on Thursday with highs still getting into the 90s.

The next cold front drops into Kansas Friday night with chances for scattered storms and temperatures will cool down by Saturday and Sunday. Even more rain may be on the way late Sunday night.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. S/SE 5-15. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny. S 10-20. High: 95.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. S 5-15. Low: 73

Thu: High: 94 Sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 72 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 89 Low: 72 Morning rain/storms, then partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 91 Low: 67 Partly cloudy; nighttime storms. Breezy.

Mon: High: 83 Low: 70 Morning storms, then mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 66 Mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Another sunny, hot day on the way for Kansas

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jake Dunne
Thankfully, humidity will remain low.

Forecast

Sunshine & heat rolls on midweek

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Sun, heat, and wind continue through midweek.

Forecast

Hot, but not humid to start the week

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:01 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
A hot, but not humid start to your week in Kansas.

Forecast

Sunny and hot start to the work week

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
The sunshine will take over for most of the workweek as the summer heat lingers over Kansas.

Latest News

Forecast

Hot, dry weather persists through Friday

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:19 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Typical August heat and dry weather

Forecast

Sunny and hot through the rest of the weekend

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
It is going to stay sunny and hot through the rest of the weekend and through most of the next week.

Forecast

Heating up this weekend- dry too

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:38 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Hot weather returns to Kansas

Forecast

Heading toward a heat wave

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Temperatures will gradually get hotter into the beginning of next week.

Forecast

Heat wave moves in this weekend

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:35 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says last night’s storms are winding down, but your Friday morning commute may include some showers and rolling thunder, especially west of I-135.

Forecast

Gradually heating up this weekend

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Summer temperatures will be widespread this weekend