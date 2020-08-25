Advertisement

Libertarian Party VP candidate visits Wichita

Libertarian Spike Cohen in Wichita, Kansas
Libertarian Spike Cohen in Wichita, Kansas(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Libertarian Party’s vice president candidate, Spike Cohen, made a stop in Wichita today.

Cohen met with supporters during an outdoor event at the Keeper of the Plains, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cohen along with presidential candidate, Jo Jorgensen, are on the Libertarian Party’s ticket.

“The Libertarian Party party is going to dismantle the bad harmful and inequitable policies that have been put forward by Republicans and Democrats,” said Cohen. “There are over 160 years exclusive control of every level of power in government. We’ve seen what they’ve done when they’re in power. They take the power and wealth and the freedom for us. They give it to themselves. The well healed billionaire cronies who buy and pay for them to be in office. we’re going to take that power back and put it back in your hands, where it always belonged.”

Spike Cohen Interview

Hear from the Libertarian Party VP candidate, Spike Cohen, during his stop in Wichita, Kansas today.

Posted by Lily Wu - KWCH on Monday, August 24, 2020

