Man arrested on aggravated assault, theft charges

Michael Sheppard, Jr.
Michael Sheppard, Jr.(KWCH)
By John Boyd
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrest a man on a charge of aggravated assault, theft and other crimes after responding to a shoplifting call in S. Wichita, Monday morning.

According to police, officers were called to a "disturbance with a weapon" call at a business in the 4000 block of S. Laura. When they got there, they made contact with a 39-year-old woman who worked there. She says a man came into the store, concealed items and then left the business without paying.

She says she confronted the man, who then pulled out a knife and threatened her. She was not hurt.

The man then fled the business in a silver Chevy Equinox, which had been reported stolen.

Investigators tracked down 31-year-old Michael Sheppard, Jr. of Wichita. He was found in the stolen vehicle Monday afternoon near MacArthur and Laura.

He was arrested without incident.

