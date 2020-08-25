Man dies in Haysville home accident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said a man died Monday night after he got trapped under a piece of equipment.

Units were called to a home at 1600 E. 87th Street South at 8:23 p.m. A 51-year-old man was pinned by a piece of equipment which had fallen on him in the backyard of the residence.

Units arrived and found the man unconscious in the back yard. He had suffered major trauma to his back and torso area. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the man and his two teenage sons were in the process of moving a large press brake from a flatbed trailer. The press brake fell from the trailer pushing the man to the ground; crushing him beneath it. The press brake was lifted off the man, but he died as a result of his injuries.

