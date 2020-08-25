Advertisement

Man killed in crash involving motorcyle, SUV in midtown Wichita

(KGWN)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man in his 30′s died from his injuries at the scene of a Monday evening crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in the 500 block of North McLean Boulevard in midtown Wichita.

Wichita police said the SUV was traveling north on Vine Street when it collided with the motorcycle traveling on McLean. The crash happened a little after 6:30 p.m.

Monday night, McLean remains closed in both directions as investigators remain on scene, working to determine what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Students, parents, coaches protests no sports in Wichita high schools

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Students, parents, coaches protests no sports in Wichita high schools

News

Sarah Lopez to stay on ballot in Sedgwick County Commission race

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Sarah Lopez to stay on ballot in Sedgwick County Commission race

News

Libertarian Party VP candidate visits Wichita

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Lily Wu
The Libertarian Party’s vice president candidate, Spike Cohen, made a stop in Wichita today.

State of Mind

Former Wichitan produces movie spreading mental-health awareness

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Felicia Rolfe
“Kings America Made,” tells the story of a young boy dealing with mental health and his sexuality. His story is told through real-life testimonies of men who dealt with similar issues.

Latest News

News

Music store assisting with remote electives in Wichita schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
Music store assisting with remote electives in Wichita schools

Education

Athletes not only students impacted by USD 259 BOE decision

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
People involved with the performing arts say missing out on concerts and other school-related activities also come with risks of lost scholarship opportunities. There is also a concern about participation rates with some of these activities.

News

Former Wichitan uses film to shed light on mental health being Black, gay

Updated: 2 hours ago
Former Wichitan uses film to shed light on mental health being Black, gay

News

'Let them play' protesters gather ahead of Wichita school board meeting

Updated: 3 hours ago
'Let them play' protesters gather ahead of Wichita school board meeting

News

Gov. Kelly on COVID-19 in Kansas: An ‘alarming trend in the wrong direction'

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Gov. Laura Kelly held her weekly news conference Monday afternoon calling it a “bad weekend” for Kansas and COVID-19.

News

Butler County program seeks to check on local seniors

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Butler County RSVP Program is now offering a phone reassurance program to community senior citizens. The purpose of the Care Check Program is to offer another layer of assistance for seniors who have a desire to remain independent in their homes.