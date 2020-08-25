Man killed in crash involving motorcyle, SUV in midtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man in his 30′s died from his injuries at the scene of a Monday evening crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in the 500 block of North McLean Boulevard in midtown Wichita.

Wichita police said the SUV was traveling north on Vine Street when it collided with the motorcycle traveling on McLean. The crash happened a little after 6:30 p.m.

Monday night, McLean remains closed in both directions as investigators remain on scene, working to determine what led up to the crash.

