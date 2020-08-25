Man killed in home accident near Haysville

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night reported a 51-year-old man dying from his injuries after being pinned by a piece of equipment that had fallen on him in the backyard of a residence.

The accident was reported a little after 8:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of East 87th Street South near Haysville.

“Units arrived and located the man unconscious in the backyard of the residence suffering from major trauma to his back and torso area,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the man and his two teenage sons were in the process of moving a less press brake from a flatbed trailer when the press brake fell from the trailer onto the man.

The sheriff’s office said he died from his injuries at the scene.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.