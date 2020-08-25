Advertisement

Neosho County commission candidated killed in crash

By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ERIE Kan. (KWCH) - A Neosho County commission candidate was killed on Sunday in a crash just 3 miles north of Erie.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Christopher D. Ellis, 31, died after his motorcycle was struck by a car on U-59.

Troopers said a 79-year-old Parsons woman driving a Buick Regal southbound on the highway when she crossed the center line and struck his Ellis’ 2009 Harley Davidson. He was riding northbound.

Ellis was not wearing a helmet. He was taken to Miami County Medical Center where he died. The driver of the Buick suffered minor injuries.

Ellis was the Republican candidate in the Neosho County Commission District 2 race. He was set to challenge incumbent David Orr in November.

Posted by Christopher Ellis on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

