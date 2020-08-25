Sedgwick County sheriff addresses COVID-19 outbreak at county jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Jail is one of the largest concentrations of COVID-19 in the county as, since the end of July, nearly 750 inmates have tested positive for the virus.

Tuesday, Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter discussed the issue with Eyewitness News, explaining how his department and the county are working to respond to contain the spread of COVID-19 at the jail.

The situation at the Sedgwick County Jail escalated quickly. On July 30, two inmates tested positive for the virus. That number jumped into the hundreds as the entire jail population was tested earlier this month.

Easter said the outbreak comes as the jail faces compounding issues with the continuing pandemic.

“It’s been a mess, I’ll be real honest with you,” Easter said. “It’s nothing that we’ve ever had to face before.”

The climbing COVID-19 case count at the jail is taking its toll. As of Tuesday morning (Aug. 25), the case count includes 742 positive tests and 1,136 negative tests since the end of July. As of Tuesday, Easter estimates there are 350 active cases at the jail.

“(There is a) transient population, so they’re in and out of jail all the time. So, a lot of these folks have been released. Several of them have what we would term as ‘recovered,‘” Easter said.

He said when an inmate bonds out of jail or is granted release by a judge, that inmate can no longer be held in jail, even if they have COVID-19. The outbreak began, growing over the last few months with more people arrested for violent crimes and the court system halted due to the virus.

“Assembly line, we hold them till disposition of the case and they go wherever they go,” Easter said. “They get released, they go to prison, they go to a mental hospital, those types of things. All of that’s shut down right now.”

Inside the jail, the sheriff’s office tries to separate those who are just booked, those who test positive for COVID-19, and those who test negative.

“We’re overcrowded in folks that tested negative and the positive ones,” Easter said. “We’ve got some beds opening.”

Also contributing to the jail’s limited space is that inmates are limited on what other inmates they can interact with, based on their crimes.

“A lot of these folks are flagged against each other. So, your murderers, if you go other folks in here, they can’t have contact with them. Or sex offenders, same way,” Easter explained.

Easter said another challenge is compliance with health guidelines. He estimates about 10 percent of inmates in the jail wear face masks.

“Other than telling them, ‘you need to wear a mask,’ we’re not going to use force on them,” Easter said. “We’re not going to handcuff them for 24 hours a day so they can’t take off their masks.”

Staffing shortages is yet another issue with about 60 open positions and another 30 detention deputies currently out because they tested positive for COVID-19. Easter said most of the inmates who tested positive for the virus are asymptomatic. As of Tuesday, he said the jail only has eight people showing symptoms.

