Sterling Chapman narrows college choices, includes Shockers

2020 6A Player of the Year plans to announce college decision soon
Dec, 12, 2019; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during an AVCTL matchup between the Campus Colts and Maize Eagles ©Kelly Ross
Dec, 12, 2019; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during an AVCTL matchup between the Campus Colts and Maize Eagles ©Kelly Ross
By Braxton Jones
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) -2020 guard Sterling Chapman has been on a lot of D1 radars following his ascent to one of the top players in the state of Kansas. A junior campaign that was cut short due to COVID-19, still saw Chapman earn 6A Player of the Year honors along with being named MVP of AVCTL Division 1. 

Now, Chapman is narrowing his list of potential suitors to his top four, including Wichita State, Tulsa, SMU, and Grand Canyon University. 

“It’s been a blessing, coaches have been calling me and contacting me and I’ve been able to make connections,” Chapman said. Chapman speaks highly of the final four choices saying despite the pandemic, and not being able to take visits in person, the coaches at each school have kept in touch. “These four have shown me the most love and the most interest,” Chapman explained. “Each place has a different culture, and school spirit and that is what I love, that’s helped me narrow it down,” he finished. 

In the top 4 sits the Wichita State Shockers, a team Sterling has been a fan of since he was born. He says the chance to play in front of Shocker fans in his own backyard is appealing. “I know what the love of the city is like, I’ve been to games, I’ve seen what the locker room looks like, and Wichita State is just a great program.” 

Two of the Shockers’ conference foes also have a chance at landing Chapman’s talents. Both Tulsa and SMU offered Chapman prior to the Shockers.  

Chapman calls recruiting a roller coaster, but a blessing to be able to experience. He knows he will ultimately have to make a choice and explains that day could be soon. Before he graduates to the college ranks, Chapman is looking forward to one last season with the Campus Colts. 

“If we have a season, it’s going to be one to remember. It is my last year, so I have to go out with a bang,” he smiled. 

