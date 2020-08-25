Where’s Shane? Kansas Humane Society

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we’re out at the Kansas Humane Society!

So far this year KHS has found homes for over 3000 animals, but there’s still more fur friends that need families, and this morning we’re out getting a look at a few that are up for adoption.

We’ll also give you all the info on a promotion that could have you saving money if you are looking to add a new member to your family! You can grab more info on KHS at www.kshumane.org.

