Wichita-area businesses team up for supply drive at Adams Elementary School

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A handful of Wichita-area businesses on Tuesday teamed up to support students, teachers, and staff at Adams Elementary School with a school-supply drive.

The businesses worked together to collect cloth face masks, reusable water bottles, backpacks, headphones, earbuds, every-day school supplies, and classroom snacks. The collected items were presented outside the school Tuesday morning.

The David Curry State Farm agency was the main sponsor, joined by the Andre Hill State Farm agency, the Les Withrow State Farm agency, SERVPRO, Collision Works, Farha Roofing, Stovers, and Guardian Roofing.

The business combined to contribute more than 1,000 cloth face masks, 500 earbuds and headphones, about 200 everyday school supplies, and “a bunch of classroom snacks.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.