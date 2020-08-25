Advertisement

Wichita State University volleyball postponed until spring ’21

The Wichita State University volleyball team celebrates an NCAA Tournament win in December of 2017.
The Wichita State University volleyball team celebrates an NCAA Tournament win in December of 2017.(kwch)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The American Athletic Conference on Tuesday announced it will postpone all competition and conference championships in men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball until the spring of 2021.

This means the most popular fall sport at Wichita State University (volleyball) won’t take the court this year. The AAC said the decision, approved by its athletic directors and senior woman administrators follows the NCAA Division 1 Board of Directors’ confirmation that NCAA D-1 fall championships are moving to spring.

“We remain committed to providing our student-athletes a quality experience and competing at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics,” said American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco in an AAC news release. “We were prepared to conduct competition in the fall in men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball, but moving to the spring was in the best interest of our student-athletes as it will align our schedules to allow our teams to compete for national championships.”

