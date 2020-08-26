Advertisement

3 arrested for murder in Eureka man’s death

Handcuffs.
Handcuffs.(MGN photo)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENWOOD COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men and a teen connected to the murder of 78-year-old Danny Shue from Eureka, Kan.

On Tuesday, Aug. 25, at approximately 3 p.m., KBI agents and sheriff’s deputies arrested Noah J. E. Farr, 30, of Dighton, Kan. Farr was arrested at the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and then booked into the Finney County Jail. At approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday, a 17-year-old male from El Dorado was arrested at the El Dorado Police Department, and then transported to an area juvenile facility where he is being held. Then, at around 7 p.m. Tuesday night, Joseph E. Warden, 25, of El Dorado, was arrested at the El Dorado Police Department and booked into the Greenwood County Jail. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office and the El Dorado Police Department assisted with the arrests.

Farr, Warden, and the juvenile were each charged with felony murder, aggravated burglary, felony theft, and conspiracy to commit felony theft.

On Wednesday, Aug. 19, at about 10:15 p.m., the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office responded to do a welfare check at a home at 1607 Quincy St. in Eureka, Kan. When deputies responded, they searched the residence and discovered 78-year-old Danny Shue deceased inside. Shue was prononced dead at the scene.

