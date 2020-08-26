Doctors warn kids may be ‘asymptomatic transmitters’ of COVID-19 as classes begin

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Across the country, more than 380,000 children have tested positive for COVID-19. This comes as districts across Kansas and the country head back to school.

Sedgwick County data shows about 10% of all COVID tests in children have come back positive in the last three weeks. More than 200 children have tested positive for the virus in the county; more than 70 are under nine years old, about 150 children ages 10-17.

“There are many factors involved with what our trends have done,” said Dr. Amy Seery with Ascension Via Christi Pediatrics. “I know when a lot of sports started resuming around June and July, there was an uptick in community trends. I don’t know if those are related. After the mask mandate came out in Wichita and Sedgwick County we did start to see some improvement.”

Dr. Seery said as in-person learning has started in surrounding districts, there has already been an uptick in cases. She also said a majority of children do not show symptoms.

”Kids are very likely to have no symptoms at all. It’s very easy for them to be asymptomatic transmitters or what we would call a super spreader, especially if they are the middle or high school age.”

While Dr. Seery said severe cases and hospitalizations are rare for children, she cautions they can still spread the virus.

”The big concern though is even though they may not suffer from the disease directly, they are still part of our community, and can still contribute to disease spread.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.