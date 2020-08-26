Advertisement

Doctors warn kids may be ‘asymptomatic transmitters’ of COVID-19 as classes begin

Kids back at school
Kids back at school(WIFR)
By Caroline Elliott
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Across the country, more than 380,000 children have tested positive for COVID-19. This comes as districts across Kansas and the country head back to school.

Sedgwick County data shows about 10% of all COVID tests in children have come back positive in the last three weeks. More than 200 children have tested positive for the virus in the county; more than 70 are under nine years old, about 150 children ages 10-17.

“There are many factors involved with what our trends have done,” said Dr. Amy Seery with Ascension Via Christi Pediatrics. “I know when a lot of sports started resuming around June and July, there was an uptick in community trends. I don’t know if those are related. After the mask mandate came out in Wichita and Sedgwick County we did start to see some improvement.”

Dr. Seery said as in-person learning has started in surrounding districts, there has already been an uptick in cases. She also said a majority of children do not show symptoms.

”Kids are very likely to have no symptoms at all. It’s very easy for them to be asymptomatic transmitters or what we would call a super spreader, especially if they are the middle or high school age.”

While Dr. Seery said severe cases and hospitalizations are rare for children, she cautions they can still spread the virus.

”The big concern though is even though they may not suffer from the disease directly, they are still part of our community, and can still contribute to disease spread.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Derby Schools cleared to start in-person on Sept. 8

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The board also agreed to form a committee to monitor conditions.

Back To School

Wichita Schools announce meal service for remote students

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By John Boyd
Meals will be provided based on your student's meal benefit status.

Coronavirus

KU sees 222 positive cases of COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
As of Monday, Aug. 24, 222 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the University of Kansas.

KWCH

9 tips for online learning from professional tutors

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
Sylvan Learning Center in east Wichita shares tips for families as kids attend school remotely.

Latest News

KWCH

Dodge City School District works to make school safer for kids and staff

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
The Dodge City School District made changes in all 14 classroom buildings before allowing students to return.

Education

Talk of transfers comes with push for Wichita BOE to reverse fall-sports decision

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
Approaching a week since the Wichita Public School Board of Education’s decision to cancel fall sports and activities, athletes and coaches across the district have spoken up, voicing opposition in organized demonstrations and on social media.

Back To School

School districts face challenge to meet technology demand for virtual learning

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT
School districts face challenge to meet technology demand for virtual learning

Kansas Proud

Wichita-area businesses team up for supply drive at Adams Elementary School

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
A handful of Wichita-area businesses on Tuesday teamed up to support students, teachers, and staff at Adams Elementary School with a school-supply drive.

News

School districts face challenge to meet technology demand for virtual learning

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT
With more students preparing to learn remotely in the upcoming school year, the demand for technology including laptops and Chromebooks is at an all-time high.

Back To School

Band classes to resume virtually for Wichita Public Schools' students

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT
Band classes to resume virtually for Wichita Public Schools' students