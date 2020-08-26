Advertisement

Dozens of Red Cross volunteers being deployed from Kansas, Oklahoma to assist in relief efforts due to Hurricane Laura

(WSAZ)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More than two dozen American Red Cross volunteers from Kansas and Oklahoma are headed to the Gulf Coast due to Hurricane Laura.

The American Red Cross said that it is possible more can be deployed as the hurricane makes landfall and anticipate more than 700 volunteers and staff to assist in relief efforts.

“We have sent several volunteers from Kansas and Oklahoma to help along the Gulf Coast and we anticipate more will be needed,” said Brittney Rochell, regional chief communications officer for American Red Cross of Kansas-Oklahoma, in a release.

Due to COVID-19, the American Red Cross will be taking precautions while assisting in efforts, such as wearing face coverings, health screenings and opening more shelters to ease crowding.

They are also looking for more volunteers who can deploy for up to 14 days. To learn more about volunteering, go to redcross.org/volunteer.

