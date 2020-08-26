Advertisement

Dr. Lee Norman holds COVID-19 news conference

(John Hanna | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Envrionment, Dr. Lee Norman, will hold a COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday.

Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Dr. Lee Norman, says he will hold a news conference updating residents on COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Watch on here or on the 13 News Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dozens of Red Cross volunteers being deployed from Kansas, Oklahoma to assist in relief efforts due to Hurricane Laura

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
More than two dozen American Red Cross volunteers from Kansas and Nebraska are headed to the Gulf Coast due to Hurricane Laura.

Coronavirus

Kansas State to install devices in dorms to check COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas State University plans to install in dorm rooms a device that emits dry hydrogen peroxide to lower the risk of students being infected with COVID-19.

News

Secretary of State warns Kansans from sharing information with third parties

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The Kansas Secretary of State’s office is warning Kansans to be cautious in using third party outreach efforts before the Nov. 3 general election.

Crime

Pawnee County man arrested for sex crimes involving teen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
A Pawnee County made his first appearance in court on Wednesday regarding charges of eight felony sex crimes.

Latest News

Coronavirus

KU sees 222 positive cases of COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
As of Monday, Aug. 24, 222 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the University of Kansas.

News

Where’s Shane? Dr. Pepper Sonic Games

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Where’s Shane? Dr. Pepper Sonic Games

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Where’s Shane? Dr. Pepper Sonic Games

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Where’s Shane? Dr. Pepper Sonic Games

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Where’s Shane? Dr. Pepper Sonic Games

Updated: 8 hours ago