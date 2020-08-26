Advertisement

Hesitation with executive order could delay unemployment benefits in KS

By Caroline Elliott
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Over the past few weeks, 30 states have extended unemployment benefits after President Donald Trump signed an executive order. In Kanas, the department of labor has some hesitations with the order, and that could delay benefits further or stop the program altogether.

The weekly $600 benefit available to Kansans unemployed due to COVID-19 expired last month, reducing income for those who are still looking for work. Additional benefits of about $400 per week are available through the president’s executive order, but Kansans will have to wait.

“I don’t understand what the problem is. I don’t understand the problem with implementing the order, and why there can’t be communicated to those of us that are desperately looking for that extra income to help us get through,” said Glen Estes, one of the thousands of Kansans on unemployment.

The Kansas Department of Labor has legal concerns over the executive order which provides the extra $400 per week in unemployment benefits. The order asks states to pay 25 percent of that benefit, or $100 of that weekly payment.

Among the 30 states that have at least started the application for the extended assistance, some have already paid out benefits. The State of Kansas hasn’t released much information on the status of the executive order and Kansans like Estes, in need of help, wonder why.

“It’s not just frustration with it not being implemented, it’s also the frustartion of not being able to get a hold of anyone to find out what the hold up (is),” Estes said.

In a statement, the Kansas Department of Labor said it understands Kansas families are hurting, but is still researching the federal program offering the extension and has questions about how it would work in the state. The department did not provide a timeline for when it would make a decision on Kansans’ eligibility to receive the extended federal benefits.

