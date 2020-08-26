Hot and sunny, without too much humidity

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says here we go again. It is going to be another sunny and hot, but not humid day. 95 degrees this afternoon in Wichita places us 5 degrees above normal, but well below our record high of 108 degrees.

As the remnants of Laura head our way tomorrow and Friday, expect a noticeable spike in humidity. As high temperatures climb into the middle and upper 90s, the humidity will make it feel like 100-105 degrees.

Even though the Sunflower State will not see any rain from Laura, showers and storms are in the forecast starting Friday night. The first of two cold fronts coming to Kansas will increase the risk of rain late Friday into Saturday. A second, much stronger cold front will bring additional showers and storms to Kansas on Sunday into Monday followed by tumbling temperatures into Tuesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny; then a few clouds. Wind: S 10-20. High: 95.

Tonight: Mostly clear. S 5-15. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 94.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. SE 5-10. Low: 72.

Fri: High: 98. Low: 70. Sunny; hot and humid.

Sat: High: 87. Low: 67. Morning storms; then partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 93. Low: 70. Partly cloudy; chance of evening storms.

Mon: High: 83. Low: 62. Morning storms; mostly cloudy and breezy.

Tue: High: 80. Low: 67. Mix of sun and clouds.

