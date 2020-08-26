Kansas Secretary of State warning Kansans from sharing information with third parties

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Secretary of State’s office is warning Kansans to be cautious in using third party outreach efforts before the Nov. 3 general election.

The secretary’s office is saying that citizens should be wary of giving sensitive information to these groups because there is no guarantee that they will turn in voter information to local election offices, making sure that their information is processed correctly.

“It is not uncommon for third parties – political, activist and otherwise - to engage in voter outreach efforts in an election year,” said Secretary Scott Schwab in a release. “Although the intent is sincere, the information collected by third parties does not always meet the requirements laid out in state law, potentially resulting in an incomplete voter registration or mail ballot application.”

The office is encouraging people to register to vote online through the Secretary of State’s website or through their local election office. Advanced mail ballot applications can also be found at the secretary’s website or local election office.

“Misinformation is prevalent in election years, particularly this year with the added component of COVID-19. To ensure voters receive accurate information, we encourage them to prepare for the election by registering to vote, updating their voter information or requesting an advance by ail ballot with their local election office or the Secretary of State’s office,” said Schwab in the same release.

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 13. Applications for advanced mail in ballots must be turned in by Oct. 27.

