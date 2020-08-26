Advertisement

More than 100 bison escape, roam free in Nebraska

They may not be rounded up for days
The herd escaped from a feedlot before dawn and were still running loose hours later.
The herd escaped from a feedlot before dawn and were still running loose hours later.(Source Nebraska State Patrol)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHELPS COUNTY, Neb. (Gray News) – More than 100 bison were on the roam in south-central Nebraska Wednesday.

The herd escaped from a feedlot near Overton before dawn, according to officer Gene Samuelson with the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department.

At least two vehicles hit and killed runaway bison, authorities said. The sheriff’s department was urging people to stay out of the area.

Josh Chapin posted a video of a cowboy on horseback trying to wrangle part of the herd as vehicles from the sheriff’s department whizzed by the camera.

Some Buffalo got out this morning. Loomis, NE

Posted by Josh Chapin on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

The sheriff’s department said it could take days to fully round up the herd.

A full-grown bison can weigh up to 2,200 pounds.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Pence to argue for 4 more years at Republican convention

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The night’s lineup also is expected to include Clarence Henderson, who participated in the 1960 Greensboro, North Carolina, Woolworth lunch counter sit-ins for what Trump’s team said would be a discussion of “peaceful protest.”

National

Computer pioneer Arnold Spielberg, Steven’s dad, dies at 103

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Arnold Spielberg, father of director Steven Spielberg and a pioneering computer engineer, has died.

Breaking News

3 arrested for murder in Eureka man’s death

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Matt Heilman
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men and a teen connected to the murder of 78-year-old Danny Shue from Eureka, Kan.

Coronavirus

Ellis County reports more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in less than week

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Matt Heilman
Fort Hays State University confirmed 21 active COVID-19 cases among students and staff at the university.

Latest News

National Politics

US officials: No signs of foreign targeting of mail-in vote

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. officials say they have no intelligence to suggest that foreign countries are working to undermine mail-in voting.

National

Live: Coverage of Hurricane Laura from Lake Charles, LA.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Live: Coverage of Hurricane Laura from Lake Charles, LA.

National

Oil industry shuts platforms, rigs, refineries before storm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
More than half of U.S. refining capacity is built along the Gulf Coast, where the storm is heading.

National

Evacuations lifted near California fires, some go home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The fires, which started as clusters of lightning-sparked blazes last week, slowed down at lower altitudes as a morning marine layer brought cooler temperatures and higher humidity.

National

Lawmakers weigh in on hurricane response

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kristin Kasper
Southern lawmakers discuss the local and federal response to Hurricane Laura.

National

Boycott: NBA playoff games called off amid player protest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
All three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice.