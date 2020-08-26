Advertisement

More than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported since Monday, 11 new deaths

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,536 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths since Monday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,536 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths since Monday.(KWCH 12)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,536 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths since Monday. The updated numbers bring the statewide totals to 39,937 cases and 437 deaths.

There have been 2,226 hospitalizations, an increase of 43 since Monday.

The percentage of tests coming back positive remains around 10%. 355,160 diagnostic tests have come back negative from KDHE and private labs.

KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will hold a press briefing Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,536 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths since Monday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,536 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths since Monday.(KWCH 12)

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Moscow announces advanced trials for new COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The mayor of Moscow invited residents Wednesday to join trials of a coronavirus vaccine that Russia approved for use earlier this month in what officials described as a breakthrough on par with the Soviet Union’s launch of the world’s first satellite in 1957.

Coronavirus

Officials change virus testing advice, bewildering experts

Updated: 31 minutes ago
U.S. health officials have sparked a wave of confusion after posting guidelines that coronavirus testing is not necessary for people who have been in close contact with infected people.

National Politics

Bundy arrested at Idaho Statehouse for second time in 2 days

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy was arrested Wednesday for the second time in two days at the Idaho Statehouse.

Coronavirus

KU sees 222 positive cases of COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
As of Monday, Aug. 24, 222 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the University of Kansas.

Latest News

National

IRS to send out checks to 50,000 people after error

Updated: 4 hours ago
The agency identified the error and is set to issue the catch-up payments in early-to-mid-September.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 lockdowns blocked flu in some places but fall looms

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Winter is ending in the Southern Hemisphere and country after country -- South Africa, Australia, Argentina -- had a surprise: Their steps against COVID-19 also apparently blocked the flu.

National

Hong Kong man first to be reinfected with COVID-19, researchers say

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
The 33-year-old man's immune system seemed to recognize the virus, and he was asymptomatic. It's not clear if that would be the case for everyone.

National Politics

Republican National Convention day 2 wrap

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
Day two of the Republican National Convention features Melania Trump and Mike Pompeo

National Politics

Melania Trump to take center stage at RNC

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
First Lady Melania Trump to take spotlight on second night of GOP convention

Coronavirus

Sedgwick County sheriff addresses COVID-19 outbreak at county jail

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
The Sedgwick County Jail is one of the largest concentrations of COVID-19 in the county