More than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported since Monday, 11 new deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,536 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths since Monday. The updated numbers bring the statewide totals to 39,937 cases and 437 deaths.

There have been 2,226 hospitalizations, an increase of 43 since Monday.

The percentage of tests coming back positive remains around 10%. 355,160 diagnostic tests have come back negative from KDHE and private labs.

KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will hold a press briefing Wednesday at 4 p.m.

