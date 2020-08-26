Advertisement

Pawnee County man arrested for sex crimes involving teen

Justin Hamond is charged with eight sex crimes involving a teen in Pawnee County.
Justin Hamond is charged with eight sex crimes involving a teen in Pawnee County.
By Angela Smith
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LARNED, Kan. (KWCH) - A Pawnee County made his first appearance in court on Wednesday regarding charges of eight felony sex crimes.

Justin W. Hamond, 36, of Larned, is charged five (5) counts of aggravated indecent liberty with a child, to wit: sexual intercourse with a child 14 or 15 years of age; and three (3) counts of indecent liberties with a child, to wit: lewd fondling of child 14 or 15 years of age. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in Pawnee County between July 8, 2018, and December 15, 2018. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation handled the investigation following a referral by the Pawnee County Sheriff.

The Pawnee County Attorney’s Office charged Hamond on July 10, 2020. He turned himself that same day. He was later released from custody the same day after posting a $75,000 surety bond.

If convicted, under the Kansas Sentencing Guidelines, Hamond faces a sentence between 59 months and 247 months in prison. He would also be subject to registration as a sex offender under the Kansas Offender Registration Act. A status conference has been scheduled for September 30, 2020.

